iCarly: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Revival Series (Watch)

The revival of iCarly has its premiere date! The revival will land on the network next month, according to the star, Miranda Cosgrove. She announced the premiere date on her Instagram account.

Paramount+ revealed the following about the series:

“The 13-episode season picks up nearly 10 years after the original show ended, and finds Carly Shay, the original influencer, and her friends navigating work, love and their family in their twenties.”

The streaming service also shared two sneak peeks for the new iCarly episodes. Check those out below.

What do you think? Did you watch the original iCarly? Are you planning to check out the revival on Paramount+?