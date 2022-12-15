Kaleidoscope: Netflix Teases Premiere of Heist Drama Series Starring Giancarlo Esposito (Watch)

Kaleidoscope is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a trailer teasing the new drama. Starring Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega, Rufus Sewell, Tati Gabrielle, Peter Mark Kendall, Rosaline Elbay, Jai Courtney, and Niousha Noor, the series is inspired by the disappearance of bonds during Hurricane Sandy. The series from Eric Garcia arrives on January 1st.

Netflix revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“Spanning 25 years, Kaleidoscope is an all-new anthology series following a crew of masterful thieves and their attempt to crack a seemingly unbreakable vault for the biggest payday in history. Guarded by the world’s most powerful corporate security team, and with law enforcement on the case, every episode reveals a piece of an elaborate puzzle of corruption, greed, vengeance, scheming, loyalties and betrayals. How did the crew of thieves plan it? Who gets away with it? Who can be trusted?

Loosely inspired by the real-life story where seventy billion dollars in bonds went missing in downtown Manhattan during Hurricane Sandy, Kaleidoscope consists of eight episodes spanning from 24 years before the heist to 6 months after.

The compelling crime anthology series takes a non-linear approach to storytelling, building intrigue and suspense uniquely, with Netflix members each having a different immersive viewing experience. Some members may start with certain episodes (like episodes “Yellow or “Green”), then move deeper into their own personal viewing order with varying episodes (“Blue” or “Violet” or “Orange,” followed by “Red” or “Pink”) until the epic “White: The Heist” story finale.

All viewers will eventually see all episodes, but the order in which they watch the episodes will affect their viewpoint on the story, the characters, and the questions and answers at the heart of the heist. How will you experience the colors of Kaleidoscope?

Episode titles include:

· “Yellow: 6 Weeks Before The Heist”

· “Green: 7 Years Before the Heist”

· “Blue: 5 Days Before the Heist”

· “Violet: 24 Years Before the Heist”

· “Orange: 3 Weeks Before the Heist”

· “Red: The Morning After the Heist”

· “Pink: 6 Months After”

· “White: The Heist” the epic story finale.

The anthology stars Giancarlo Esposito (he/him), Paz Vega (she/her), Rufus Sewell (he/him), Tati Gabrielle (she/her), Peter Mark Kendall (he/him), Rosaline Elbay (she/her), Jai Courtney (he/him), Niousha Noor (she/her), Jordan Mendoza (he/him), Soojeong Son (she/her) and Hemky Madera (he/him).

Meet the characters (previously announced):

The Crew of Thieves

LEO PAP (Giancarlo Esposito) – THE MASTERMIND

The Leader. Leo is whip-smart, intense and driven, with an engineer’s mind and a meticulous eye for detail. He became a thief at a young age — and though he had a chance to get out, he couldn’t stay away from the criminal life and his relapse cost him his family and his freedom.

AVA MERCER (Paz Vega) – THE WEAPONS SPECIALIST

An attorney by day, she is equally at home on a gun range or gallery show as she is in the courtroom. Although she plays things fast and loose, deep down she’s a passionate soul who will do anything to protect the few people close to her.

JUDY GOODWIN (Rosaline Elbay) – THE EXPLOSIVES EXPERT

The crew’s demolitions specialist, Judy is headstrong and independent — an eccentric spitfire with a sarcastic edge who is clever and talented enough to stay a step ahead of her mistakes.

BOB GOODWIN (Jai Courtney) – THE SAFE CRACKER

A chest-puffing alpha male with a knack for safecracking and pushing people’s buttons, Bob is attractive enough to be a threat and smart enough to be dangerous to anyone who gets in his way when he’s on the hunt.

STAN LOOMIS (Peter Mark Kendall) – THE SMUGGLER

A small-time smuggler with a big-time passion for life’s epicurean pleasures, Stan’s got a mouth that never stops running and the heart of a hopeless romantic. Loyal to a fault, he’s willing to risk it all for the object of his desire — even if it means giving up the comfortable life he’s built for himself.

RJ ACOSTA, JR (Jordan Mendoza) – THE DRIVER

Shaggy and technical-minded, RJ is a self-taught engineer, a brilliant mechanic and car customizer, and a driver extraordinaire. What he excels in tech know-how, he lacks in common sense and people skills, but his loyalty to Leo knows no bounds. When he’s invited to join the crew, he jumps at the chance to prove his worth.

The Corporate Security Team with the Unbeatable Vault

ROGER SALAS (Rufus Sewell) – THE CORPORATE SECURITY TITAN

A former thief who has reinvented himself as a top tier security expert, Roger is a salesman with an uncanny ability to manipulate people to his ends. Loyal, to a point, but his own ambitions and needs will win out every time.

HANNAH KIM (Tati Gabrielle) – THE PROTÉGÉ

Intelligent, ambitious, and adaptable, Hannah is a woman who wears many hats – and is driven by far more than money. As a chameleon who flows between the world of high-stakes finance and low-lying crime, she will have to use everything in her bag of tricks to find a way up and out.

LIZ KIM (Soojeong Son) – THE SISTER

Liz is Hannah’s younger sister, a free spirit and aspiring DJ/immersive dance captain. She’s a source of joy to Hannah, but her laissez-faire attitude conflicts with Hannah’s deep work ethic. Together, they’ll have to find a way to support each other and work hand-in-hand if they want to come out on top.

CARLOS SUJO (Hemky Madera) – THE HENCHMAN

Carlos is Roger Salas’s right-hand man and head of security — not just for the company, but for Roger himself. Loyal and intense, Carlos is the one who Roger turns to when he needs something handled off-book. Very few people really understand what Carlos does for Roger, but they all know it’s best to leave him a wide berth and not get in his way.

The Agents On The Case

NAZAN ABBASI (Niousha Noor) – THE DRIVEN AGENT

Driven, damaged and tenacious to a fault, FBI Agent Nazan Abassi is the raging fire that threatens to burn the crew of thieves down – as long as those flames don’t consume her first.

AGENT SAMUEL TOBY (Bubba Weiler) – THE PARTNER

Special Agent Samuel Toby is a boy scout in the FBI, the kind of guy who’d take a strawberry milkshake over a vodka on the rocks. He’s got a sharp mind, and an immense admiration for fellow Agent Nazan Abbasi that seeps over from professional to personal. He’s attracted to her intelligence and skill in the field and devotedly aids her as she attempts to track down the crew. But when he realizes Nazan is way too deep into her obsession, he’ll have to choose whether his priorities lie in being on the right side of his career, or the right side of justice.”