Miss Scarlet and The Duke, All Creatures, Sanditon, Tom Jones: PBS Teases Masterpiece Premieres (Watch)

Fans of PBS Masterpiece programming are getting new details about the returns of Miss Scarlet and The Duke and All Creatures Great and Small. Sanditon and new arrival Tom Jones are teased in a new preview. New seasons of All Creatures Great and Small (season three) and Miss Scarlet and Duke (season 3) arrive on January 8th. Premiere dates for Sanditon (season 3) and Tom Jones will be announced at a later date.

PBS released episode details for each of the shows in a press release.

“Coming in early 2023: New seasons of All Creatures Great and Small, Sanditon, and Miss Scarlet and The Duke, plus the premiere of our all-new series Tom Jones. You won’t want to miss a second!

JAN 8 | 8:00PM ETNEW

Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Season 3: Episode 1: The Vanishing

When a magician vanishes into thin air, Eliza is hired to investigate, despite the fact that Duke is already on the case.

JAN 8 | 9:00PM ETNEW

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3: Episode 1

A missing ring is just one snag as James and Helen’s wedding date approaches. For one thing, a farmer’s cow may have TB.

JAN 15 | 8:00PM ETNEW

Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Season 3: Episode 2: Arabella

Eliza bumps into the girl who made her life a misery growing up. Eliza suspects she may be a criminal, but no one wants to hear it.

JAN 15 | 9:00PM ETNEW

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3: Episode 2

James and Helen enter married life, while James settles in as Siegfried’s partner at the clinic. Tristan too must make new adjustments.

JAN 22 | 8:00PM ETNEW

Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Season 3: Episode 3: Hotel St Marc

Eliza tracks down a notorious conman in a remote part of France, but she’s not the only one who wants to claim the reward.

JAN 22 | 9:00PM ETNEW

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3: Episode 3

Siegfried’s First World War experiences resurface as he struggles to save a racehorse. Helen faces a decision over James’s TB testing plan.

JAN 29 | 8:00PM ETNEW

Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Season 3: Episode 4: Bloodline

Detective Fitzroy sees one of his colleagues plant evidence on a suspect. With Duke away, Fitzroy turns to Eliza for help.

JAN 29 | 9:00PM ETNEW

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3: Episode 4

TB testing mistakenly puts a prize cow in danger. Helen struggles with her lifelong vocation. Mrs. Hall and Tristan have brushes with love.

FEB 5 | 8:00PM ETNEW

Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Season 3: Episode 5: The Heir

Eliza is on the verge of earning life-changing money when she offers to help the heir to an unclaimed fortune.

FEB 5 | 9:00PM ETNEW

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3: Episode 5

Mrs. Hall conquers demons from her past. While she’s away, Tristan discovers the challenge of housekeeping. Meanwhile, Helen is at loose ends.

FEB 12 | 8:00PM ETNEW

Miss Scarlet and The Duke, Season 3: Episode 6: The Jewel of the North

When Eliza receives a bomb in the mail, she teams up with Duke, Moses and her old enemy Patrick Nash to find out who is behind the delivery.

FEB 12 | 9:00PM ETNEW

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3: Episode 6

As war comes in September 1939, everyone faces decisions small and large. Romance beckons for Tristan and Mrs. Hall. TB plagues Helen’s farm.

FEB 19 | 9:00PM ETNEW

All Creatures Great and Small, Season 3: Episode 7

