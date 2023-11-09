Monk: Tony Shalhoub Character Returns After 14 Years in Reunion Movie on Peacock (Watch)

Monk is returning for one more case in December, and now fans are being given a look at the reunion film. Peacock has released a trailer teasing Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie. The original series ended its run on USA Network after eight seasons in 2009.

Starring Tony Shalhoub, Ted Levine, Jason Gray-Stanford, Traylor Howard, Melora Hardin, and Hector Elizondo, the series will have Monk (Shalhoub) coming out of retirement to help his stepdaughter as she prepares for her wedding.

Andy Breckman, David Hoberman, and Randy Zisk said the following about the reunion movie, per Peacock:

“We’re so delighted to have made a movie version of MONK, and we are thrilled that every one of our stars were so enthusiastic about coming back. But in coming back, we wanted to do a film that was worthy of our legacy. MR MONK’S LAST CASE is a story that is powerful, emotional, funny, heartwarming, and has something to say about the human condition. And it will be both familiar and surprising.”

The Monk film will air on December 8. The new trailer for the film is below.

