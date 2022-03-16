Ms. Marvel: Disney+ Releases Teaser Video and Premiere Date (Watch)

Ms. Marvel finally has a premiere date. Disney+ announced the premiere date of the series with a new trailer. Starring Iman Vellani, Aramis Knight, Saagar Shaikh, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Laith Nakli, Azhar Usman, Travina Springer, and Nimra Bucha, the series introduces Muslim teenager Kamala Khan to Marvel fans. The series arrives on June 8th.

Disney+ revealed the following about the new series:

“Today, Disney+ released the trailer and poster for Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel along with the news that the series will launch exclusively on the streaming service on June 8. The trailer gives viewers a first look at the MCU’s newest Super Hero as she tries to balance high-school life, her family and her emerging super powers. Marvel Studios’ “Ms. Marvel” is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination – particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn’t fit in at school and sometimes even at home – that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right?”

Check out the preview and new teaser poster for Ms. Marvel below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Ms. Marvel on Disney+?