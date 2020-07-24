Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows - TV Series Finale

   

NeXt: FOX Thriller Series Premiere Date Announced (Video)

by Trevor Kimball,

neXt TV show on FOX: premiere date

(FOX)

The wait is nearly over for the NeXt TV show. The FOX series, which stars John Slattery, was first announced back in May 2019 and was expected to air in early 2020. The premiere was delayed and then, because of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing shortage of original programming, the network decided to hold back the thriller series until Fall 2020.

Today, FOX announced that NeXt will debut on Tuesday, October 6th, at 9:00 PM. A panel about the series will be released this Sunday, July 26th. Here’s some additional information, as well as a series trailer:

DON’T MISS AN EXCLUSIVE CONVERSATION WITH THE CAST AND PRODUCERS, INCLUDING JOHN SLATTERY, FERNANDA ANDRADE, JASON BUTLER HARNER, MICHAEL MOSLEY, EVE HARLOW AND CREATOR MANNY COTO (EP) DURING COMIC-CON@HOME 2020!

THE “NEXT” PANEL WILL BE AVAILABLE ON YOUTUBE SUNDAY, JULY 26 at 10:00 AM!

About NEXT:
From creator and executive producer Manny Coto (“24: Legacy”) and executive producers and directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra (“This Is Us”), NEXT is a propulsive, fact-based thriller about the emergence of a deadly, rogue artificial intelligence that combines pulse-pounding action with a layered examination of how technology is invading our lives and transforming us in ways we don’t yet understand. Starring Emmy Award nominee John Slattery (“Mad Men”) as a Silicon Valley pioneer, who discovers that one of his own creations – a powerful A.I. – might spell global catastrophe, and teams up with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade, “The First”) to fight a villain unlike anything we’ve ever seen – one whose greatest weapon against us is ourselves. The series also stars Michael Mosley (“Ozark”), Jason Butler Harner (“Ozark”), Eve Harlow (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”), Aaron Moten (“Mozart in the Jungle”), Gerardo Celasco (“How to Get Away with Murder”), Elizabeth Cappuccino (“Jessica Jones”) and Evan Whitten (THE RESIDENT).

OFFICIAL “NEXT” FACEBOOK: NEXTonFOX OFFICIAL “NEXT” TWITTER: @NEXTonFOX

FOX Entertainment Panels Will Be Available On YouTube Following The Above Schedule, And Will Be Located On FOX Digital Platforms For Four Hours Following Their Conclusion

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: #FOXFandom #ComicConAtHome

What do you think? Are you looking forward to checking out the NeXt TV series this fall on FOX?



Canceled and renewed TV show

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
DebbieTobias Cafiero Recent comment authors

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Debbie
Reader
Debbie

I will be watching can’t wait

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
July 24, 2020 6:00 pm
Tobias Cafiero
Reader
Tobias Cafiero

Looks promising, hopefully no SJW stuff

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
July 24, 2020 4:41 pm
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz