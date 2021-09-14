One of Us Is Lying: Peacock Reveals Premiere Date for High School Murder Mystery Series (Watch)

One of Us Is Lying is ready to land on Peacock. The streaming service has announced a premiere date for the murder mystery series which has one student not leaving detention alive. A trailer for the series has also been released.

Annalisa Cochrane, Chibuikem Uche, Marianly Tejada, Cooper van Grootel, Barrett Carnahan, Mark McKenna, Melissa Collazo, and Jessica McLeod star in the series.

Peacock revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Based on Karen M. McManus’s #1 New York Times best-selling novel, ONE OF US IS LYING is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. · The series stars Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Mark McKenna (Simon), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), and Jessica McLeod (Janae). · ONE OF US IS LYING is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Darío Madrona (co-creator of Elite) serves as showrunner and executive producer. Erica Saleh (Evil) wrote the pilot and executive produces. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot. Filmmaker and actress Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.

The first three episodes of the eight episode season arrive on October 7th. Check out the trailer for One Of Is Lying below.

