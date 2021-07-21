One of Us Is Lying: Peacock Teases Young Adult Mystery Series (Watch)

One of Us Is Lying is coming to Peacock and the streaming service has now released a trailer. The new mystery series focuses on a group of teens who enter detention and one of them does not make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect.

Marianly Tejada (Bronwyn), Cooper van Grootel (Nate), Annalisa Cochrane (Addy), Chibuikem Uche (Cooper), Jessica McLeod (Janae), Barrett Carnahan (Jake), Melissa Collazo (Maeve), Mark McKenna (Simon) star in the drama.

Peacock revealed the following about the new series.

“Based on Karen M. McManus’s New York Times best-selling novel, ONE OF US IS LYING is the story of what happens when five high schoolers walk into detention and only four make it out alive. Everyone is a suspect, and everyone has something to hide. ONE OF US IS LYING is produced by UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Darío Madrona (co-creator of Elite) will serve as showrunner and executive producer. Erica Saleh (Evil) wrote the pilot and will executive produce. The series is also executive produced by John Sacchi and Matt Groesch of 5 More Minutes Productions who developed the pilot. Filmmaker and actress Jennifer Morrison directed and produced the pilot.”

A premiere date will be announced at a later date. Check out the trailer and a second video of the cast reacting to the teaser below.

