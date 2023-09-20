Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Disney+ Releases New Series Teaser and Photos (Watch)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is coming soon, and the fantasy series has a new teaser. Disney+ released new photos, key art, and a teaser trailer for the series based on the novels by Rick Riordan.

Starring Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries, Virginia Kull, Glynn Turman, Jason Mantzoukas, Megan Mullally, Timm Sharp, Dior Goodjohn, Olivea Morton, Charlie Bushnell, Adam Copeland, Suzanne Cryer, Jessica Parker Kennedy, and Lin-Manuel Miranda, the series follows Percy (Scobell) as he learns how to handle his demigod powers.

Disney+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

“Today, Disney+ released a new teaser for the upcoming Disney+ Original series “Percy Jackson and the Olympians.” This latest teaser begins to lift the veil on the heroic quest Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell), Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri) and Annabeth Chase (Leah Sava Jeffries) are about to embark on when the series debuts December 20 on Disney+ with a two-episode premiere, followed by new episodes weekly. The epic eight-episode series features exciting guest stars, some of which can be seen in this teaser trailer, including Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hermes”), Megan Mullally (“Alecto” aka “Mrs. Dodds”), Toby Stephens (“Poseidon”), Virginia Kull (“Sally Jackson”), Jason Mantzoukas (“Dionysus” aka “Mr. D”), Jay Duplass (“Hades”), Glynn Turman (“Chiron” aka “Mr. Brunner”), the late Lance Reddick (“Zeus”), Adam Copeland (“Ares”), Charlie Bushnell (“Luke Castellan”), Dior Goodjohn (“Clarisse La Rue”), Jessica Parker Kennedy (“Medusa”), Olivea Morton (“Nancy Bobofit”), Suzanne Cryer (“Echidna”), Timm Sharp (“Gabe Ugliano”), Timothy Omundson (“Hephaestus”). The first two episodes are written by Rick Riordan and Jon Steinberg and directed by James Bobin. Steinberg and Dan Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Rick Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Bert Salke, The Gotham Group’s Jeremy Bell and D.J. Goldberg, James Bobin, Jim Rowe, Monica Owusu-Breen, Anders Engström and Jet Wilkinson.”

More photos, a poster, and the teaser trailer for the series are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new series on Disney+ this December?