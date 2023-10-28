Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Season Three Trailer and Key Art Released by Starz (Watch)

Season three of Power Book III: Raising Kanan is coming in December and Starz has released a trailer and key art.

Starring MeKai Curtis, Patina Miller, Omar Epps, London Brown, Malcolm Mays, Hailey Kilgore, Joey Bada$$, Shanley Caswell, and Antonio Ortiz, the series shows the younger days of Kanan Stark (Curtis), the character played by 50 Cent in the original Power series.

Starz revealed more about the series’ return in a press release.

STARZ released today the official trailer, character art and key art for the highly anticipated third season of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” set to return December 1. This season continues to tell the origin story of fan-favorite character Kanan Stark (MeKai Curtis), originally played by 50 Cent in the flagship series, delving further into his evolution from the devoted son of Raquel “Raq” Thomas (Patina Miller) into the eventual ferocious, amoral and pragmatic personality fans know from “Power.” New episodes of “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” will be available weekly on Fridays at midnight ET on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada.

Season three picks up where we left off, in Southside Jamaica Queens with the Thomas family in turmoil and reeling from the Mob’s coordinated attack on Raquel, Marvin and Lou-Lou. After her close call, Raquel is looking to make a fresh start, but Kanan doesn’t trust her or believe it when she says she’s done. Can she really be out of the game? As the trailer claims, the truth is a lie, and Kanan’s been burned before. The trailer also shows the return of Italian mob boss Stefano (Tony Danza) and introduces new adversaries “Snaps” and “Pop” (Wendell Pierce and Erika Woods.)

Over the last two seasons of “Raising Kanan,” Kanan Stark has slowly learned the truth about not only his mother, but also himself. It has been a tortuous journey for him and everyone around him. With each new revelation, Kanan has been forced to confront his family’s seemingly never-ending web of secrets and lies. He has spent much of this time in a state of denial, but now, Kanan’s blinders are finally off, and he doesn’t like what he sees. In season three, Kanan finds himself grappling with the very notions of right and wrong. Good and evil. Fidelity and disloyalty. And he’s not alone. Every member of the Thomas family must confront an existential crisis that challenges their very identity. Whether it’s Marvin, who’s still trying to redeem himself, or Raq, who’s finally coming clean, or Lou, who’s wrestling with his own evil, or Jukebox, who’s simply trying to break free from her family’s pathology, they are all attempting to redefine and reinvent themselves. They won’t all be able to complete this intensely personal quest, but for those who do, the destination may reveal the most terrifying secret of all. There is no right and wrong or good and evil. There are no absolutes. In the end, there’s just you.

In addition to Miller, Curtis, Danza, Pierce and Woods, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” stars Omar Epps as “Detective Malcolm Howard,” London Brown as “Marvin Thomas,” Malcolm Mays as “Lou-Lou Thomas,” Hailey Kilgore as “Jukebox,” Joey Bada$$ as “Unique,” Shanley Caswell as “Detective Burke” and Antonio Ortiz as “Famous,” with Grantham Coleman joining the cast as “Ronnie” this season.

“Power Book III: Raising Kanan” is the second series in the expanded “Power” Universe franchise. Sascha Penn serves as showrunner and executive producer for season three. The “Power” Universe series is executive produced by the creator and showrunner of the original “Power,” Courtney A. Kemp through her production company End of Episode, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Atmosphere Entertainment MM. Chris Selak, Kevin Fox, Santa Sierra, and Tash Grey also serve as executive producers. Lionsgate Television produces the series for STARZ.