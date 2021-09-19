Pretty Smart: Netflix Teases Emily Osment Comedy Series Debut (Watch)

Pretty Smart is coming soon to Netflix, and the streaming service has released a trailer for the new comedy series starring Emily Osment. Ten episodes will arrive next month.

The following was revealed about the plot of the upcoming series by Netflix:

“After getting unexpectedly dumped by her boyfriend, Chelsea (Emily Osment) — a high-brow, Harvard-educated intellectual and aspiring novelist — is forced to move in with her bubbly, carefree, not-so-intellectual West Coast sister, Claire (Olivia Macklin), and her three lovably eccentric, not-so-intellectual roommates: Grant (Gregg Sulkin), a distractingly handsome personal trainer, Solana (Cinthya Carmon), a former lawyer turned healer, and Jayden (Michael Hsu Rosen), a social media influencer. But Chelsea’s tough, sometimes judgemental exterior starts to soften as she gets to know her new friends, and they begin to form an unlikely found family.”

Check out the trailer for Pretty Smart season one below. The series premieres on October 8th.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out this comedy series on Netflix next month?