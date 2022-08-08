Queen Sugar: Season Seven; OWN Announces Final Season Premiere Date

Queen Sugar fans do not have long to wait for the seventh and final season. OWN announced that the series will return with its final episodes next month on September 6th.

Starring Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Ethan Hutchison, Bianca Lawson, and Tammy Townsend, the series follows the Bordelon family as they live their lives in a small Louisiana town.

OWN revealed the following about the final season of Queen Sugar:

“Award-winning drama series “Queen Sugar” returns to OWN this fall for its seventh and final season boasting a directorial line-up of returning all-star directors, including creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay. From ARRAY Filmworks and Warner Bros. Television, the series has started production on the final episode in and around New Orleans. When “Queen Sugar” first began production in 2016, creator and executive producer Ava DuVernay made a commitment to exclusively hire women as directors and kept that promise through the entire series run. Over the course of its seven seasons, “Queen Sugar” has employed 42 women to direct episodes of the show, with 39 of those being first-time scripted television directors in the United States. Every director has gone on to direct a wide variety of award-winning television series and films across all major streaming and broadcast networks. The final season welcomes the return of seven directors from previous seasons, including Kat Candler, Stacey Muhammad, showrunner Shaz Bennett, Patricia Cardoso, Aurora Guerrero, DeMane Davis and Ava DuVernay. DuVernay, having directed the pilot in season one, will return to direct the final episode in a full-circle moment. Notable guest stars include the return of Emmy Award winner Glynn Turman, the late father of the Bordelon siblings; Emmy nominees Tracie Thoms, as Nova’s long lost high school love, and Sharon Lawrence as Charley Bordelon’s mother Lorna; Emmy Award winner Greg Vaughan as Nova’s former partner; Vanessa Bell Calloway (“This Is Us,” “Shameless”); Amirah Vann as family nemesis Parker Campbell; and Brian Michael as Ralph Angel’s high school friend and current police officer Toine. Kaci Walfall (“Naomi”), and Lamman Rucker (“Greenleaf”) join returning recurring cast members that include Reagan Gomez who portrays Nova’s former lover Chantal; Grammy Award winner Ann Nesby as Sandy, the at-home nurse who catches Prosper Denton’s eye; Tanyell Waivers, Micah’s ex-girlfriend Keke; McKinley Freeman, Nova’s anthropologist boyfriend Dominic; and Vivien Ngô, Ralph Angel’s ex-girlfriend Trinh.”

Check out the preview for Queen Sugar season seven below.

