Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale: Sundance Now and AMC+ Release Trailer and Key Art (Watch)

Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is coming to Sundance Now and AMC+ in January, and viewers are getting a look at the new series with the release of a trailer.

Starring Elaine Cassidy, Hazel Doupe, Amy de Bhrun, Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell, and Stephen Lord, the series is based on the novel by VV James and created by Debbie Horsfield. The drama is set in a world where witchcraft is real and follows the witches living in Sanctuary.

Sundance Now revealed more about the series in a press release.

“AMC+ and Sundance Now, today, reveal the trailer and key art for the seven-part drama series, Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale, written and created by Debbie Horsfield and adapted from the novel by V.V. James, which was hailed as “brilliant” and “captivating” by critics worldwide. The Sundance Now Original series debuts with a two-episode premiere on Thursday, January 4, exclusively on AMC+ and Sundance Now, with new episodes airing weekly. The series will be available on applicable platforms in the U.S. and Canada. Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is set in a contemporary world where witchcraft is real. It takes place in the idyllic English town of Sanctuary, where for hundreds of years witches have lived peacefully, as valued members of society. Until now… At the heart of the story is Sarah Fenn (Elaine Cassidy), Sanctuary’s resident witch, on whom the town relies to solve their problems when conventional remedies have failed. When local teen rugby star, Dan Whithall, dies tragically in an apparent accident, his death exposes a terrifying undercurrent of suspicion and fear towards Sarah and her teenage daughter, Harper (Hazel Doupe). Mother of the deceased, Abigail (Amy de Bhrun), once Sarah’s closest friend, is wracked with grief, and to avenge her son’s death, launches a modern-day witch-hunt to get “justice,” no matter what the cost. Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale stars Cassidy, Doupe and de Bhrun, along with Stephanie Levi-John, Valerie O’Connor, Kelly Campbell and Stephen Lord. The series is executive produced by Monumental Television (Mrs Sidhu Investigates, Harlots) and is directed by Lisa Mulcahy and Justin Molotnikov.”

The trailer and key art for Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale is below.

