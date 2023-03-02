Saturdays: Disney Channel Releases Trailer and Key Art for Coming-of-Age Comedy Series (Watch)

Saturdays is coming to Disney Channel later this month, and the cable network has released a trailer and key art for the coming-of-age series which focuses on a roller skating team in Chicago who are trying to hone their skills. Danielle Jalade, Daria Johns, Golden Brooks, Omar Gooding, Jermaine Harris, Tim Johnson Jr., and Peyton Basnight star in the new series.

Disney Channel revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Disney Branded Television revealed today the trailer and key art for the new Disney Channel series “Saturdays,” set to premiere on Friday, March 24. The series, executive produced by Marsai Martin (“Little,” “Fantasy Football”) and created and executive produced by Norman Vance Jr. (“Girlfriends,” “Roll Bounce”), follows teen Paris Johnson and her roller-skate crew, the We-B-Girlz, on their quest to becoming Goldens, the best skaters at the Saturdays Roller Palace. Episodes one through six will be available the next day on Disney+. “Saturdays” is a single-cam coming-of-age comedy that only takes place on the best day of the week…Saturday! The series revolves around 14-year-old Paris Johnson and her best friends, Simone and Ari, who hone their roller skating skills on the cool parquet floor of Saturdays, a local skating rink in Chicago. Together they form the We-B-Girlz skate crew and are determined to show and prove they have the hottest skate routines on the planet! The series stars Danielle Jalade (“Yes Day”) as Paris Johnson, Daria Johns (“Nappily Ever After”) as Simone Samson, Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”) as Deb Johnson, Omar Gooding (“Barbershop”) as Cal Johnson, Jermaine Harris (“The Map of Tiny Perfect Things”) as London Johnson, Peyton Basnight (“Sudden Sisters”) as Ari, and Tim Johnson Jr. (“Ballers”) as Derek “D-Rok.”

Check out the trailer and key art for Saturdays below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out Saturday on Disney Channel?