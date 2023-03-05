Somebody Somewhere: Season Two of HBO Comedy Series Gets Premiere Date (Watch)

Somebody Somewhere is returning soon to HBO. The cable network revealed the premiere date for the comedy starring Bridget Everett, Jeff Hiller, Mary Catherine Garrison, Danny McCarthy, and Mike Hagerty with the release of a trailer. The series follows the journey of one woman who tries to deal with not fitting in and accepting herself.

HBO revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“The critically acclaimed HBO Original comedy series SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE, starring and executive produced by comedian and singer Bridget Everett, returns for its seven-episode second season SUNDAY, APRIL 23 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max. A new episode will debut every following Sunday, leading up to the final two episodes of the season on May 28. Season 2 logline: From Mighty Mint, Duplass Brothers Productions, and creators and executive producers Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, the series follows Sam (played by Everett), a true Kansan on the surface, but, beneath it all, struggling to fit the hometown mold. Grappling with loss and acceptance, singing is Sam’s saving grace and leads her on a journey to discover herself and a community of outsiders who don’t fit in but don’t give up, showing that finding your people, and finding your voice, is possible. Anywhere. Somewhere. Season two reminds us that families are hard, even the fun ones. Sam and Joel (Jeff Hiller) have settled into a comfy routine. But nothing stays the same forever. Season 2 cast: Cast includes Bridget Everett (Sam), Jeff Hiller (Joel), Mary Catherine Garrison (Tricia), Jane Brody (Mary Jo), Murray Hill (Fred Rococo), Mercedes White (Tiffani), Kailey Albus (Shannon), and Meighan Gerachis (Irma). New cast includes Tim Bagley (Brad), Jennifer Mudge (Susan), and Barbara Robertson (Darlene). The Hollywood Reporter hailed season one of SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE as “quietly revelatory,” while IndieWire called it “a must-see heartfelt delight.” The New York Times praised Everett’s performance as “subtle and stunning,” with Vogue calling her “sensational.” Season 2 credits: SOMEBODY SOMEWHERE is co-created & executive produced by Hannah Bos & Paul Thureen; starring and executive produced by Bridget Everett; executive produced by Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint, Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions, and Tyler Romary; produced by Shuli Harel. The series is written by Hannah Bos, Paul Thureen, Bridget Everett, Rachel Axler and Lisa Kron, and directed by Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen and Lennon Parham.”

Check out the trailer for Somebody Somewhere season two below.

