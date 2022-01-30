Space Force: Season Two; Netflix Teases Return of Steve Carrell Series (Watch)

Space Force is returning soon for its second season, and Netflix has released a trailer for the Steve Carell space comedy series. In season two, Starring John Malkovich, Ben Schwartz, Tawny Newsome, Diana Silvers, Jimmy O. Yang, and Don Lake, the crew will try to show their worth to the new man in charge. Seven episodes are planned for the second season of the series.

Netflix revealed more about the return of the series in a press release.

“Season 2 of Space Force picks up with General Naird and his underdog team having to prove their worth to a new administration while dealing with interpersonal challenges. Will the group come together or fall apart under the pressure…? Space Force is only human after all.”

Check out the trailer for Space Force season two below. The season arrives on February 18th.

What do you think? Are you excited about the return of Space Force on Netflix?