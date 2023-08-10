Still Up: Apple TV+ Sets Premiere Date for British Romantic Comedy Series (Photos)

Still Up is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has set a premiere date for the romantic comedy series which follows a pair of insomniacs.

Starring Antonia Thomas (The Good Doctor), Craig Roberts, Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston, Rich Fulcher, and Sam Spiro, the comedy series is executive produced by Paul Schlesinger and Phil Clarke.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the series in a press release.

"Apple TV+ today unveiled a first look at its upcoming comedy "Still Up," and shared that the new eight-episode series will premiere globally on Friday, September 22. Starring Antonia Thomas ("The Good Doctor," "Small Axe," "Lovesick") and Craig Roberts ("Red Oaks," "Submarine"), "Still Up" will debut with the first three episodes, followed weekly by one episode every Friday through October 27. "Still Up" is an almost romantic comedy set in the after-hours world of insomniacs Danny (Roberts) and Lisa (Thomas) who have no secrets except their feelings for each other. Also starring in the ensemble cast are Blake Harrison, Lois Chimimba, Luke Fetherston and Rich Fulcher. "Still Up" is co-created and written by Steve Burge ("Seekers") and Natalie Walter. Bryce Hart ("Ten Percent") also writes on the series. It is directed by BAFTA Award nominee John Addis ("Lucky Break"). "Still Up" is produced for Apple TV+ by Various Artists Limited, executive produced by BAFTA Award winner Paul Schlesinger ("Twenty Twelve"), Emmy Award-winning Phil Clarke ("I May Destroy You") and series produced by Arabella McGuigan.

An additional photo from Still Up is below.

