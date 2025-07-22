Menu

canceled + renewed TV shows, ratings - TV Series Finale

Sunday TV Ratings: Big Brother, Going Dutch, America’s Got Talent, Big, Jaws

Published:

Big Brother TV show on CBS; (canceled or renewed?)

Photo: CBS ©2025 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Highest quality screengrab available.

Sunday, July 20, 2025, ratings — New episodes: Big Brother. Specials: Big (1988) and Jaws (1975).  Reruns: 60 Minutes, Tracker, Watson, Gordon Ramsay’s Secret Service, The Simpsons, Animal Control, Going Dutch, Krapolis, American Ninja Warrior, and America’s Got Talent.

[su_panel background="#FCF3CF"]How are your shows doing in the ratings? Check the current rankings:
ABC | AMC | CBS | The CW | FOX | Freeform | FX | FXX | Hallmark | HBO
NBC | OWN | Showtime | Starz | Syfy | TBS | TNT | USA Network[/su_panel]

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page or go here.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the daily final ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

What were you watching last night? Original network programming, reruns, cable, streaming, or something else?



Canceled and renewed TV show
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x