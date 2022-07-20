Surfside Girls: Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for Kids Supernatural Mystery Series (Watch)

Surfside Girls is coming soon to Apple TV+, and the streaming service has released a trailer and poster teasing the new kid’s supernatural mystery series. Based on the IDW graphic novel by Kim Dwinell, the series follows a pair of young girls as they work together to solve mysteries in their small California beach town.

Starring Miya Cech, YaYa Gosselin, and Spencer Hermes-Rebello, the series will arrive on the streaming service in August.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ today revealed the trailer for new kids and family series, “Surfside Girls,” premiering Friday, August 19. Co-developed by WGA Award winner and showrunner May Chan (“American Girl: Corinne Tan,” “The Astronauts”), as well as Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (“The Shannara Chronicles,” “What’s Up Warthogs!”), and based on the bestselling IDW graphic novel series of the same name by author Kim Dwinell, the live-action series follows best friends Sam and Jade as they solve supernatural mysteries in their sleepy California beach town. These best friends must combine their polar opposite strengths of imagination and logic in order to solve the supernatural mysteries that hide just beneath the surface of their town. “Surfside Girls” stars Miya Cech (“Marvelous and the Black Hole,” “Rim of the World”), YaYa Gosselin (“We Can be Heroes,” “FBI: Most Wanted”) and Spencer Hermes-Rebello (“Troppo”). The series is produced by Endeavor Content and IDW Entertainment, and co-developed, written and executive produced by Chan, who also serves as showrunner. Paul Stupin (“Switched at Birth,” “Dawson’s Creek”) serves as executive producer. Alex Diaz and Julie Sagalowsky Diaz (“The Shannara Chronicles,” “What’s Up Warthogs!”) co-developed and serve as writers and executive producers. America Young (“Roswell, New Mexico,” “Legacies”) directs and executive produces the first two episodes. Lydia Antonini (“Locke & Key,” “Halo 4: Forward Unto Dawn,” “October Faction”) also serves as executive producer on the series. Paul Davidson and Jeff Brustrom serve as executive producers on behalf of IDW.”

Check out the trailer and poster for Surfside Girls below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Apple TV+?