Swagger: Apple TV+ Drops Trailer for Youth Basketball Drama Series (Watch)

Swagger is coming soon to Apple TV+. The streaming service has now released a trailer for the upcoming youth basketball drama which follows the early life of NBA player Kevin Durant.

O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Quvenzhané Wallis, Shinelle Azoroh, Tessa Ferrer, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, and Tristan Mack Wilds star in the series which will have 10 episodes in its first season.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for Swagger, the highly anticipated drama inspired by NBA superstar’s Kevin Durant’s experiences in the world of youth basketball, and the players, their families and coaches who walk the fine line between dreams and ambition, and opportunism and corruption. Revealing what it’s like to grow up in America off the court, the first three episodes of the 10-episode series will debut globally on Friday, October 29, 2021 on Apple TV+, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday. Hailing from creator and showrunner Reggie Rock Bythewood, who also serves as executive producer alongside Durant, Brian Grazer and Rich Kleiman, the new series is led by an ensemble cast of stars including O’Shea Jackson Jr., Isaiah Hill, Shinelle Azoroh, Academy Award nominee Quvenzhané Wallis, Caleel Harris, James Bingham, Solomon Irama, Ozie Nzeribe, Tessa Ferrer, Tristan Mack Wilds and Jason Rivera. Jackson stars as Ike, a former star player who’s now a youth basketball coach; Hill stars as Jace Carson, a basketball phenomenon who is one of the top-ranked youth basketball players in the country; Azoroh plays Jenna, Jace’s mother who is determined to chart NBA success for her son; Wallis plays Crystal, a top young basketball player; Harris plays Musa, the team’s glue and point guard; Bingham plays Drew Murphy, a player from an affluent part of town; Irama plays Phil Marksby, the enforcer for a rival team; Nzeribe plays Royale, a sub-par player with a wealthy dad; Ferrer plays Meg Bailey, a former basketball player and coach for a rival team; Wilds plays Alonzo Powers, the grassroots division leader at a major shoe company; and Rivera plays Nick, a player from Puerto Rico with the drive to become the best player in the country. Swagger is created by Bythewood, who also writes, directs and serves as showrunner and executive producer alongside Durant, Grazer and Kleiman. The series is produced for Apple by Thirty Five Ventures, Imagine Television Studios, CBS Studios and Undisputed Cinema. Also serving as executive producers are Samie Kim Falvey, Francie Calfo and Samantha Corbin-Miller.”

