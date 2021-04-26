Menu

Take Out: HBO Max Orders Asian Restaurants Docu-Series from Lisa Ling

by Regina Avalos,

Take Out TV Show on HBO Max: canceled or renewed?

Journalist Lisa Ling is working on a new docu-series HBO Max. Take Out will bring viewers into Asian restaurants with the former co-host of The View as she explores the stories behind the eateries and the people that own them.

HBO Max revealed more about Take Out in a press release.

“Asian restaurants representing the diverse people and cuisines of the continent are as ubiquitous as McDonald’s, and each one of them has a unique and compelling story. Lisa explores the storied and complicated journey of the Asian community, past and present, at a critical time, while zig-zagging the country celebrating the joy that the little white take-out box can bring.”

Ling said the following about the upcoming series:

“It is time that we learn about a community that has been integral to America’s development but has largely been ignored by American history. My own family’s path to their American dream started in a Chinese restaurant, and I cannot wait to learn the stories of those whose journey paralleled mine throughout different parts of this country.”

A premiere date for the new series will be set at a later date.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out the Take Out TV series on HBO Max?



Canceled and renewed TV show
