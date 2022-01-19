The Boys: Amazon Teases Premiere of Diabolical Animated Spin-Off Series (Watch)

Amazon announced an animated spin-off of The Boys late last year, and now viewers are getting their first look at The Boys Presents: Diabolical which will arrive in March. The eight episodes will each be 12-14 minutes in length and give viewers a look at ‘unseen’ stories in the world of The Boys.

Amazon revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video announced that the eight-episode animated anthology series The Boys Presents: Diabolical, set in the universe of the Emmy-nominated hit The Boys, will premiere all episodes on March 4 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The fun-size episodes, running 12-14 minutes and each with its own animation style, will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe, brought to life by some of the most creative and bloody brilliant minds in entertainment today, including Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg, and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Simon Racioppa, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, and Ben Kalina. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.”

Check out the preview for The Boys Presents: Diabolical below.

