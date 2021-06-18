Menu

The Challenge: Season 37 Renewal for MTV Competition Series (Watch)

by Regina Avalos,

The Challenge TV show on MTV: (canceled or renewed?)

The Challenge is not going anywhere. MTV has renewed the competition series for a 37th season. TJ Lavin will return to host the season which is set to film in Croatia. Contestants and a theme will be announced at a later date.

MTV revealed more about the renewal of the series in a press release.

“On the heels of scoring its best monthly share in over 13 years, MTV today announced that the critically-acclaimed competition series, The Challenge, has been renewed for a 37th season. Longtime host TJ Lavin revealed the news today in a video message from set in Croatia.

The franchise that invented the reality competition genre continues to be a ratings juggernaut for MTV with a .94 full season average, making Double Agents one of the highest rated seasons in 8 years, delivering a franchise best on share. Double Agents was #1 in its time period with P18-34 among several other demos.

The Challenge season 37 full cast list and premiere date are to be announced at a later date. Follow The Challenge on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, subscribe to The Challenge on YouTube, and use #TheChallenge37 to join the conversation!

The Challenge was created for MTV by Bunim/Murray Productions. Julie Pizzi, Emer Harkin, Ryan Smith and Danny Wascou serve as Executive Producers and James Rodriguez is Co-Executive Producer. Dan Caster serves as Executive Producer with Leanne Mucci as Co-Executive Producer for MTV.”

Check out the announcement below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of this series? Do you plan to watch season 37 of The Challenge on MTV?



