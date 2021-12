The Endgame is coming soon to NBC. The network released a teaser for the thriller, which stars Morena Baccarin, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Kamal Angelo Bolden, Costa Ronin, Noah Bean, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, and Mark D. Espinoza.

The series follows a criminal mastermind who orchestrates bank heists from behind bars. The NBC thriller arrives on February 21. Check out the trailer for The Endgame below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new thriller on NBC?