The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder: Paramount+ Sets Premiere Date for Live-Action Sequel Series (Watch)

The new live-action series – The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder – is coming to Paramount+ in March. The series is a sequel to the animated series, which ran for 16 years and 172 episodes on Nickelodeon. Thirteen episodes are set to be released on the new show’s launch date.

Starring Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Imogen Cohen, the show picks up with a young adult Timmy Turner handing over his fairy godparents to his cousin and her new stepbrother. Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris return to voice the still animated fairy godparents Wanda and Cosmo.

Paramount+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Paramount+ today released the official trailer and key art for its upcoming original series THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER. All 13 episodes of the debut season will be available to stream beginning Thursday, March 31, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Nordics and Latin America. Combining live action and animation, THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER will pick up years after the original ended by following Timmy Turner’s cousin, Vivian “Viv” Turner, and her new stepbrother, Roy Raskin, as they navigate life in Dimmsdale with the help of their fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo. In THE FAIRLY ODDPARENTS: FAIRLY ODDER, Ty Turner uproots his life to reunite with his high school sweetheart, Rachel Raskin, in the town of Dimmsdale, thrusting his cautious 13-year-old daughter, Viv, into a new world where she does not fit in. Once there, Viv’s cousin, Timmy, entrusts his fairy godparents, Wanda and Cosmo, to help her adjust by taking her under their wings. Witnessing the fairy transfer take place, Viv’s charismatic new stepbrother, Roy, also inherits them, and the two siblings must take turns making wishes. Together, they learn to overcome the obstacles in their path, all with the help from their new wand-wielding and wish-granting fairy godparents.”

The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder arrives on March 31st. Check out the preview for the new below.

