The Fall of the House of Usher: Netflix Teases Horror Series’ Premiere Date (Photos)

The Fall of the House of Usher is coming soon to Netflix. The limited series from Mike Flanagan (The Haunting of Hill House) will take viewers back into the world of author Edgar Allen Poe.

Bruce Greenwood (above), Carla Gugino, Mary McDonnell, Willa Fitzgerald, Carl Lumbly, Mark Hamill, Henry Thomas, Crystal Balint, Kyliegh Curran, Samantha Sloyan, Matt Biedel, Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Daniel Jun, T’Nia Miller, Paola Núñez, Sauriyan Sapkota, and Ruth Codd star in the horror series which is based on the 1839 short story by the classic author.

The Netflix series will tell the story of a CEO of a corrupt company who has to face what he has done in the past when his children start to die under mysterious circumstances.

Gugino said the following about the upcoming series, per Tudum:

“It’s batsh*t crazy in the best possible way. It has quite a lot of very dark humor, but also really touches the soul. There is a fantastical supernatural element to the story, and she is the manifestation of that. You could say she’s the executor of fate or the executor of karma.”

More photos for The Fall of the House of Usher are below. The horror series arrives on October 12th.

