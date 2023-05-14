The Full Monty: FX Previews Comedy Sequel Series Coming to Hulu Next Month (Watch)

The Full Monty sequel is headed to Hulu this summer, and the streaming service has released a preview and key art for the series. All eight episodes will be available for binging on June 14th.

Robert Carlyle, Mark Addy, Lesley Sharp, Hugo Speer, Paul Barber, Steve Huison, Wim Snape, and Tom Wilkinson are returning to appear in the series 25 years after the original film’s release. This series will follow the group as they navigate the current world. Paul Clayton, Miles Jupp, Sophie Stanton, Phillip Rhys Chaudhary, Dominic Sharkey, Natalie Davies, Arnold Oceng, Aiden Cook and Tupele Dorgu also star in the series.

FX revealed more about the series in a press release.

“FX has today released the trailer and key art for its brand-new original series The Full Monty. From the makers of the iconic BAFTA(R)-award-winning movie, the eight-part series from FX and Searchlight Television will premiere on Wednesday, June 14, exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. The premiere will include all eight episodes. Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the series follows the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society’s crumbling healthcare, education and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades. The original movie’s Academy Award(R)-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy returns, joined by co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused), with Uberto Pasolini (Nowhere Special) also coming back as executive producer. Among the lead cast reprising their fan-favorite roles are Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Once Upon A Time) as “Gaz,” Mark Addy (Game of Thrones, A Knight’s Tale) as “Dave,” Lesley Sharp (Before We Die, Scott and Bailey) as “Jean,” Hugo Speer (Britannia, Shadow and Bone) as “Guy,” Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground, Gloves Off) as “Horse,” Steve Huison (The Royle Family, The Navigators) as “Lomper,” Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls, Gentleman Jack) as “Nathan” and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins, Michael Clayton) as “Gerald.” The trailer also introduces rising star Talitha Wing (Wolfe, Alex Rider), who plays Gaz’s teenage daughter, “Destiny.” Other new cast members joining the ensemble include Paul Clayton (The Crown, The Split) as Lomper’s husband, “Dennis.” Miles Jupp (A Very British Scandal) stars as recent divorcee and housing officer “Darren,” who looks up to the Monty men for advice on navigating adult life. Sophie Stanton plays “Hetty,” a colleague and friend of Jean, and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary joins as “Dilip,” Deputy Headteacher at the school. Newcomers Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny’s mates “Cal” and “Tabani” respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist. Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old “Dean/’Twiglet,'” while Tupele Dorgu (Alma’s Not Normal) portrays Destiny’s mother, “Yaz.” Simon Lewis serves as Series Producer. The series is executive produced for Disney+ EMEA by Lee Mason, Director, Scripted. The original series was developed by Searchlight Television and FX.”

The preview and key art for The Full Monty are below.

