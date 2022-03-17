The Pentaverate: Netflix Reveals Premiere and Photos for Mike Meyers Comedy Series (Watch)

The Pentaverate is coming soon to Netflix. The comedy series, which features Mike Myers playing multiple roles, follows a Canadian journalist’s quest to expose an age-old secret society that’s been influencing world events. The rest of the cast includes Ken Jeong, Keegan-Michael Key, Debi Mazar, Richard McCabe, Jennifer Saunders, and Lydia West with Jeremy Irons as narrator.

Netflix revealed the following about the characters and plot of the new comedy:

“Meet the characters of The Pentaverate:

Mike Myers will be playing eight new characters including:

· Ken Scarborough: An old-school Canadian news journalist who sets out to expose the Pentaverate and win his job back

· Anthony Lansdowne: A New England conspiracy theorist, determined to expose the Pentaverate

· Rex Smith: A far-right radio host and highly prominent conspiracy theorist

· Lord Lordington: The Pentaverate’s oldest and highest-ranking member.

· Bruce Baldwin: Former media mogul

· Mishu Ivanov: Ex-Russian oligarch

· Shep Gordon: Former Rock-N-Roll manager

· Jason Eccleston: A tech genius who invented the Pentaverate’s super computer, MENTOR

Ken Jeong is Skip Cho: A casino mogul with extensive knowledge in the chaos theory of weather patterns.

Keegan-Michael Key is Dr. Hobart Clark: A nuclear physicist, recruited into the Pentaverate to resolve the climate change disaster.

Debi Mazar will be playing Patty Davis: The highly trusted Executive Assistant to the Pentaverate – some would say the brains behind the whole operation.

Richard McCabe is Exalted Pikeman Higgins: Head of the Liechtenstein Guard, the Pentaverate’s security force.

Jennifer Saunders will appear as The Maester of Dubrovnik and Saester of Dubrovnik.

· The Maester of Dubrovnik: The head investigator for the Pentaverate, who is summoned from his ancestral home in Dubrovnik to investigate the suspicious deaths.

· The Saester of Dubrovnik: The Maester’s sister and protector of the parce clavem, the spare key for the Pentaverate’s voting apparatus, which is hidden in Dubrovnik.

Lydia West is Reilly Clayton: A young woman working at the Canadian News Station with Ken. She goes on the adventure with him to expose the Pentaverate – all while hiding a secret of her own…

The familiar voice you hear is Jeremy Irons, who serves as the narrator of the series.

About The Pentaverate [pen-tav-urr-uht]: What if a secret society of five men has been working to influence world events for the greater good since the Black Plague of 1347? As this new series begins, one unlikely Canadian journalist finds himself embroiled in a mission to uncover the truth and just possibly save the world himself. Remember, the Pentaverate must never be exposed!”