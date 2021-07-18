Ultra City Smiths: AMC+ Releases Teaser and Key Art for Stop-Motion Animation Series (Watch)

Ultra City Smiths is coming to AMC+ this week. The streaming service has released a teaser video and key art for the six-episode stop-motion animation series.

Dax Shepard, Jimmi Simpson, Kristen Bell, John C. Reilly, Bebe Neuwirth, Luis Guzman, Alia Shawkat, Damon Herriman, and Debra Winger are all part of the voice cast. The series follows a pair of detectives as they investigate the disappearance of a famous magnate in their city.

AMC+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“From AMC Studios and created by Steve Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace) and Stoopid Buddy Stoodios (Robot Chicken, Crossing Swords) Ultra City Smiths unfolds via the stop-motion animation of baby dolls repurposed as a grown-up cast of characters. The six-episode series hinges on an investigation into the mysterious disappearance of fictional metropolis Ultra City’s most famous magnate (Smith). Two intrepid detectives (Simpson and Randolph) follow the case, rallying to fight against their city’s dangerous corruption, at a high cost to themselves and their families, all in pursuit of a gentler place to call home. The all-star ensemble cast of voice actors includes Kristen Bell (Queenpins, The Woman in the House) as Donella Pecker, Dax Shepard (Parenthood, The Ranch) as Congressman Chris Pecker, Alia Shawkat (Search Party, Duck Butter) as Little Grace, Tim Meadows (Schooled, No Activity) as Deputy Mayor Jeff Thumb, Terry O’Quinn (Lost, Patriot) as Captain Krieger, Debra Winger (Terms of Endearment, Shadowlands) as Trish McSapphire, Luis Guzmán (Shameless, Traffic) as Rodrigo Smalls, Julian Barratt (Truth Keepers, Killing Eve) as The Most Dangerous Man in the World, Sunita Mani (Evil Eye, Save Yourselves!) as Detective Jaya Mukherjee, Tom Waits (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs, The Dead Don’t Die) as The Narrator, Jimmi Simpson (Westworld, Black Mirror) as Detective David Mills, Da’Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs Billie Holiday) as Detective Gail Johnson, John C. Reilly (Moonbase 8, Ralph Breaks the Internet) as Donovan Smith, Bebe Neuwirth (Chicago, Cheers) as Lady Andrea The Giant, Jason Mantzoukas (Big Mouth, Infinite) as Tim the TMZ reporter, Damon Herriman (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, Underground Railroad) as Street Hustler Boy, Melissa Villaseñor (Saturday Night Live, Toy Story 4) as Sister Mary Margaret, Kurtwood Smith (That 70’s Show, Robocop) as Carpenter K. Smith, Tim Heidecker (Moonbase 8, Tim & Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!) as Mayor Kevin de Maximum, Chris Conrad (Patriot, Perpetual Grace, LTD) as Nico Onasis, Hana Mae Lee (Patriot, The Babysitter: Killer Queen) as Christina.

Ultra City Smiths arrives on AMC+ on July 22th. Cable viewers will also be able to see the new show on AMC this fall.

