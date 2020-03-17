Upload: Amazon Teases Sci-Fi Comedy Series from Greg Daniels (Video)

Upload is coming soon to Amazon, and the streaming service has released a new video teasing the comedy. The series comes from Greg Daniels, and it is set to premiere in May.

“Upload is a sci-fi sitcom that takes place in the near future, where people who are near death can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. In 2033, secretly romantic Brooklyn-born Nora works customer service for a luxurious virtual reality environment. When handsome L.A. party boy Nathan’s self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.”

Amazon revealed the following about the sci-fi comedy when it ordered it back in 2018:

Robbie Amell and Andy Allo star in the new series, which will premiere on May 1. Check out a poster, more photos, and a trailer for the series below.

