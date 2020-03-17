Menu

Upload: Amazon Teases Sci-Fi Comedy Series from Greg Daniels (Video)

by Regina Avalos,

Upload is coming soon to Amazon, and the streaming service has released a new video teasing the comedy. The series comes from Greg Daniels, and it is set to premiere in May.

Amazon revealed the following about the sci-fi comedy when it ordered it back in 2018:

Upload is a sci-fi sitcom that takes place in the near future, where people who are near death can be “uploaded” into a virtual afterlife of their choice. In 2033, secretly romantic Brooklyn-born Nora works customer service for a luxurious virtual reality environment. When handsome L.A. party boy Nathan’s self-driving car crashes, his high-maintenance girlfriend uploads him permanently into Nora’s VR world.”

Robbie Amell and Andy Allo star in the new series, which will premiere on May 1. Check out a poster, more photos, and a trailer for the series below.

What do you think? Do you plan to check out Upload on Amazon?

SUSAN H.
Reader
SUSAN H.

Can’t wait to watch this!

March 17, 2020 11:38 am
