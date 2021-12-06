Vigil: Peacock Sets Premiere Date for Submarine Thriller Series (Watch)

Vigil has its premiere date on Peacock. After airing in the UK in August and September, the series will now air on the streaming service on December 23rd. Starring Suranne Jones, Rose Leslie, Shaun Evans, Martin Compston, Paterson Joseph, Adam James, Connor Swindells, Gary Lewis, Lolita Chakrabarti, Anjli Mohindra, Daniel Portman, Lorne Macfadyen, Stephen Dillane, and Lauren Lyle, the British drama follows what happens after someone is found dead on a submarine.

Peacock revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“When a crew member is found dead on board the Trident nuclear submarine HMS Vigil, police in Scotland are called in to investigate. The catch? The UK’s nuclear deterrent must remain unbroken, so the submarine stays on patrol and Detective Chief Inspector Amy Silva must go aboard to begin an investigation. Although the death was written off as an accidental overdose, Amy suspects foul play. But when the crew close ranks in the face of Amy’s questioning, a new threat overshadows her inquiry.”

