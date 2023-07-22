Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty: Season Two; Magic Johnson Warns “Better Watch Out” in HBO Trailer (Watch)

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty returns to HBO next month, and the cable network has released a trailer teasing what is next in the series.

Starring John C. Reilly, Quincy Isaiah, Jason Clarke, Adrien Brody, Gaby Hoffmann, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, DeVaughn Nixon, Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Spencer Garrett, Sarah Ramos, Molly Gordon, Joey Brooks, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan, and Sally Field, the HBO series is based on the book by Jeff Pearlman. Season two follows the Lakers after they win their first NBA championship.

The trailer and key art for Winning Time season two is below. The series returns on August 6th.

