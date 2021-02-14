Wipeout: TBS Reveals Start Date of Remake Series Starring John Cena and Nicole Byer (Video)

Wipeout is coming soon to TBS. The premiere date for the remake series has now been set, and viewers will be able to kick off April with the premiere of the wacky competition series, which is being hosted by John Cena and Nicole Byer.

TBS revealed more about the Wipeout remake in a press release. Check that out below.

“TBS announced today that its newly re-imagined format of the iconic extreme obstacle course series, Wipeout will premiere on Thursday, April 1st at 9pm/8c. Hosted by multifaceted megastar John Cena (“Fast & Furious,” “The Suicide Squad”) and Nicole Byer (Nailed It!, Girl Code), with Camille Kostek (Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Cover Model 2019) serving as field host, the all-new 20-hour series takes viewers on a white-knuckle ride, featuring new course elements that will push contestants’ athleticism, endurance and determination to even greater extremes as they fight to win the grand cash prize. “Wipeout is the show that quarantine has been begging for…it has something for everyone in the family,” said Corie Henson, EVP/Head of Unscripted Development, TNT, TBS, truTV. “John and Nicole are the best pairing of 2021 and together with Camille, they bring the perfect balance of wit and cheerleading. We’ve created an edgier version of the original that fuses extreme athleticism with laugh-out-loud moments that fans of the show will be talking about long after the episode airs.” Following its debut as the #1 new series of the summer in 2008, Wipeout amassed an impressive following throughout its seven seasons on-air. The series has been formatted globally in 30+ territories including Argentina, Australia and the UK, and has inspired numerous spin-offs and specials. The new season of Wipeout will feature new format twists and elements that will push the athleticism and willpower of each contestant pairing to even greater extremes, all while delivering more than a few epic fails. Each game has been designed into three rounds and now features a jaw-dropping, three-stage, obstacle course consisting of multiple strategy and decision points designed to test the stamina of the competitors. The series’ iconic big balls also make a return, bringing many laughs and surprises along the way for fans.”

Check out a preview for the new Wipeout below.

