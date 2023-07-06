World on Fire: Season Two; PBS Reveals Premiere Date for Masterpiece Series (Watch)

World on Fire finally has a premiere date. Season one of the World War II drama aired on PBS in 2020 with renewal for season two after its airing in the UK, but season two production was delayed due to the pandemic. Production finally began on the historical drama in July 2022.

The series, written by Patrick Bowker, shows World War II through the eyes of people living in various countries. Lesley Manville, Jonah Hauer-King, Julia Brown, Zofia Wichlacz, Blake Harrison, Eugénie Derouand, Eryk Biedunkiewicz, Cel Spellman, Mark Bonnar, Ahad Raza Mir, and Gregg Sulkin star in the drama.

PBS revealed the following about the upcoming series:

“World on Fire is an adrenalized, emotionally gripping World War II drama that follows the intertwining fates of ordinary people across five countries as they grapple with the effects of war on their everyday lives. When the series returns, we’ll join our characters in October 1940, when lone pilots were sent to destroy German bombers as the Northern Blitz began. Audiences will be taken from the streets of Britain into occupied France, Nazi Germany, and to the sands of the North African desert. Airdate: No announcements yet about when World on Fire Season 2 will air. Cast & Characters: The diverse cast includes Academy Award(R)-nominee Lesley Manville (Magpie Murders, Phantom Thread) as Robina, Jonah Hauer-King (Little Women, Howard’s End) as Harry, Julia Brown as Lois, Zofia Wichlacz as Kasia, and Blake Harrison as Stan, among others. Joining the cast for Season 2 are Mark Bonnar (Guilt, Line of Duty) as Sir James Danemere, Ahad Raza Mir (Resident Evil, Hum Tum) as Rajib, and Gregg Sulkin (Runaways, Pretty Smart) as David.”

The trailer for World on Fire season two is below. The season arrives on October 15th.

What do you think? Do you plan to watch the second season of this Masterpiece drama?