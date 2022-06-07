2021-22 TV Show Season Ratings (week 37)

Which TV shows are doing the best? The worst? Cancelled or renewed? Wondering how your favorite series are doing in the ratings? Here are the final season average ratings of the 2021-22 network TV shows — through the end of week 37 (Sunday, June 5, 2022).

ABC shows (so far): 20/20, Abbott Elementary, America’s Funniest Home Videos, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Big Sky, Black-ish, Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, The Chase, The Conners, Dancing with the Stars, The Goldbergs, The Good Doctor, The Great Christmas Light Fight, Grey’s Anatomy, Holey Moley, Home Economics, Jeopardy! National College Championship, Judge Steve Harvey, Let the World See, A Million Little Things, Promised Land, Queens, The Rookie, Shark Tank, Station 19, Supermarket Sweep, Who Do You Believe?, Women of the Movement, and The Wonder Years.

CBS shows this season (so far): 48 Hours 60 Minutes, The Amazing Race, B Positive, Beyond the Edge, Big Brother: Celebrity Edition, Blue Bloods, Bob ♥ Abishola, Bull, Come Dance with Me, CSI: Vegas, The Equalizer, FBI, FBI: International, FBI: Most Wanted, Ghosts, Good Sam, How We Roll, Magnum PI, NCIS, NCIS: Hawai’i, NCIS: Los Angeles, The Neighborhood, SEAL Team, Survivor, SWAT, Tough As Nails, Undercover Boss, United States of Al, and Young Sheldon.

CW shows this season (so far): 4400, All American, All American: Homecoming, Batwoman, Charmed, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Dynasty, The Flash, Great Chocolate Showdown, Killer Camp, Kung Fu, Legacies, Legends of the Hidden Temple, March, Masters of Illusion, Nancy Drew, Naomi, Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Riverdale, Superman & Lois, Tom Swift, Two Sentence Horror Stories, Walker, Whose Line Is It Anyway?, World’s Funniest Animals, and Would I Lie to You?.

FOX shows this season (so far): 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, Alter Ego, Beat Shazam, The Big Leap, Bob’s Burgers, Call Me Kat, The Cleaning Lady, Domino Masters, Don’t Forget the Lyrics!, Duncanville, Family Guy, The Great North, I Can See Your Voice, Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, The Masked Singer, MasterChef, MasterChef Junior, Name That Tune, Next Level Chef, Our Kind of People, Pivoting, The Real Dirty Dancing, The Resident, The Simpsons, So You Think You Can Dance, and Welcome to Flatch.

NBC shows this season (so far): America’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent: Extreme, American Auto, American Song Contest, The Blacklist, Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago PD, The Courtship, Dancing With Myself, Dateline NBC, The Endgame, Grand Crew, Home Sweet Home, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, La Brea, Law & Order, Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, New Amsterdam, Ordinary Joe, That’s My Jam, The Thing About Pam, This Is Us, Transplant, The Voice, Weakest Link, and Young Rock.

Note: If you’re not seeing the updated charts, please try reloading the page. You can also view them here.

The averages are based on the final national numbers (live plus same-day viewing). Keep in mind that the demo numbers are typically what’s most important to advertisers. Therefore, that’s how the networks measure success. Advertisers typically pay more for ad time on a show that has a higher demo rating. Because older viewers don’t count? No, it’s because younger viewers watch less traditional TV and are harder to reach. It’s also important to remember that ratings are designed to estimate how many people watch a show’s commercials — not the show itself. That’s what advertisers pay for.

Want more? You can check out other season listings here.

What do you think? Are you surprised by any of the ratings? Which shows should be doing better?