All Creatures Great and Small: Season Four Preview Released by PBS (Watch)

All Creatures Great and Small is returning soon with its fourth season. PBS announced that the seven-episode season will arrive in January. The historical drama is based on the work of James Herriot.

Starring Nicholas Ralph, Samuel West, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shenton, and Callum Woodhouse, the Masterpiece drama follows a small group of veterinarians who work in a small town in England. Season four will take place in 1940.

PBS revealed the following about what is ahead in the upcoming season:

“Season 4 sees Nicholas Ralph reprise his role as young country vet James Herriot, now happily married to Helen Herriot, played by Rachel Shenton (White Gold, For Her Sins). Samuel West (Slow Horses, Small Axe) returns as James’ capricious and erratic mentor Siegfried Farnon while Anna Madeley (Time, Patrick Melrose) continues as Mrs. Hall, matriarch of Skeldale House. Patricia Hodge (Miranda, A Very English Scandal) also reprises her role as the wonderfully eccentric Mrs. Pumphrey, and Derek as her adored and pampered Pekingese Tricki. With Tristan away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps, Siegfried and James bring in some extra hands to help around the practice. Neve McIntosh (Shetland) joins the cast as highly efficient bookkeeper Miss Harbottle, alongside James Anthony-Rose (Slow Horses, Pennyworth) as studious undergraduate vet student Richard Carmody who arrives at Skeldale as part of his placement under the guidance of James. A colorful ensemble of farmers, animals and townsfolk living in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1940s will also star, including Tony Pitts and Imogen Clawson as Helen’s father and sister, Richard and Jenny Alderson, Paul Copley as Ned Clough, Cleo Sylvestre MBE as Anne Chapman, James Bolam MBE as Mr. Dakin and Will Thorp as Gerald Hammond and Sam Retford as FO Woodham.”

All Creatures Great and Small returns on January 7th. A preview for season four is below.

