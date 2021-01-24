Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Season Two Premiere Date Announced for Bravo Series (Video)

Below Deck Sailing Yacht is returning to Bravo with its second season soon, and an exact date has now been set. Fans will see a bit of what is to come in a new teaser also released by the cable network. Captain Glenn Shephard will work with an entirely new crew in the upcoming season.

Bravo revealed more about the new season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht in a press release. Check that out below.

“Bravo boards the Parsifal III for another charter season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht premiering on Monday, March 1 with a supersized episode from 9pm-10:15pm ET/PT. The stakes are high as Captain Glenn Shephard puts his trust in an all-new crew as they sail along the sparkling coast of Croatia to provide an unforgettable, luxurious experience for the guests and their over-the-top requests.

Season one of Below Deck Sailing Yacht averaged 2.7 million total viewers, 1.6 million P25-54, and 1.3 million P18-49 across all linear and digital platforms to date and ranked as the #3 new series on cable last year among P18-49 and P25-54. Additionally, the inaugural season was the network’s highest-rated new reality series in three years among all key demos.

This season, Captain Glenn is joined by chef Natasha De Bourg, chief stew Daisy Kelliher, chief engineer Colin Macrae, first mate Gary King, second stew Dani Soares, third stew Alli Dore and deckhands Sydney Zaruba and Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux. When the chief stew and chef discover they’re on different pages, mistrust and miscommunication makes for an extremely volatile working relationship that impacts everyone on board. As department heads undermine each other’s authority, arguments trickle down the chains of command as tension reaches an all-time high between the interior and exterior teams. With new safety protocols in place, the crew must stay on the yacht in between charters, blurring the lines professionally and personally, leading to a boat-load of nauti-yachties.

Meet the season two Below Deck Sailing Yacht crew:

Captain Glenn Shephard

Originally from Montreal, Captain Glenn’s life has always been dictated by the need to see the world. Early on in his travels, he was invited onboard a 50-foot classic sailboat to work as a deckhand and was immediately hooked and has never looked back. With over 20 years in the industry and 11 years as the Captain on Parsifal III, Glenn has hosted hundreds of high-end guests over many busy charter seasons. Glenn knows how to keep his cool while catering to the uber elite. This laid-back Captain is calm until his limits are pushed. Don’t mess with Capt. Glenn!

Natasha De Bourg – Chef

Born in Trinidad, Natasha De Bourg escaped a difficult childhood and a troubled marriage to take a leap of faith and attend culinary school Europe. After finishing school, she focused on working at top Michelin-star restaurants. Her skills are sharp as a knife and eventually became an executive chef in France before getting yachting. Natasha’s headstrong nature often puts her at odds with other crew members – especially her counterpart, Daisy, the Chief Stew.

Daisy Kelliher – Chief Stewardess

New Chief Stew, Daisy Kelliher, is considered a yachting legacy. Her grandfather was an Olympic sailor for Ireland in 1964, and her parents – and many aunts and uncles – were yachties. Though Daisy has a lot to live up to when she joins Parsifal III as the new Chief Stew, that doesn’t stop her from driving head-first into crew politics and drinking like a true Irish woman. Daisy can always be counted on to give you a piece of her mind and let her hair down to have a good time.

Colin Macrae – Chief Engineer

Long-time sailor, Colin Macrae, worked as a Chief Engineer on super yachts for eight years before joining Parsifal III. With a big heart and an impish smile, Colin is more than happy to lend a hand anywhere that he might be needed. But when Colin’s kindness gets mistaken for weakness, fireworks fly.

Gary King – First Mate

Having captained smaller boats and run the deck on several busy super yachts, Gary’s 12 years of experience is apparent in the way he runs his deck team. On one hand, he rules his department with an iron fist but on the other hand, he is never the type to leave a party first. He brims with mischievous charm but his casual flirtation turned real feelings gets him in hot water on and off deck.

Dani Soares – Second Stewardess

After two weeks of dockwalking for day work in France, Dani started her career in yachting and has almost eight years of experience working on the interior of yachts. While she takes her job seriously, she lets her feelings get the best of her and leaves her questioning how to best chart the course ahead.

Alli Dore – Third Stewardess

Alli boards Parsifal III as a divemaster with boating experience on the exterior and hoping to round out her resume with more experience on the interior. She is a bubbly, eccentric Australian with a big heart and unique perspective that guides her to emotionally, unexpected places.

Sydney Zaruba – Deckhand

No stranger to life on the water, Sydney’s parents lived on a sailboat when she was born and she now helps run her family’s boat business, where they charter a 76-ft schooner named Freedom. She takes pride in her knowledge of traditional sailing but being new to the super yachting world poses personal challenges as she gets caught in the undertow of a controversial boatmance.

Jean-Luc Cerza Lanaux – Deckhand

As the youngest crew member and dubbing himself “the tallest deckhand in yachting,” at almost seven feet tall, Jean-Luc spends most of the charter season trying to prove to the elder crew members he’s on their level in many ways.”