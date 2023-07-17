Big Brother: CBS to Release Anniversary Celebration Special Ahead of Season 25 Premiere (Watch)

Big Brother is reaching a major milestone this season, and CBS is ready to celebrate! The series is kicking off its 25th season in August, and the network has planned a special looking back at the series for later this month.

Nischelle Turner (Entertainment Tonight) will host the special from the reality series set, and she will look at 24 seasons of highlights. More was revealed about the special in a press release.

“CBS presents BIG BROTHER 25TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION, an ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special, premiering Wednesday, July 26 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the special airs)*. BIG BROTHER 25th season premiere with a special 90-minute live move-in event Wednesday, Aug. 2 (8:00-9:30 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+.* This new special is hosted by ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT’s Nischelle Turner from the BIG BROTHER set. The special features 24 seasons of archival footage from the ET vault and exclusive interviews with BIG BROTHER host Julie Chen Moonves and fan-favorite houseguests including winners Cody Calafiore, Taylor Hale, Derrick Levasseur, Jordan Lloyd, Xavier Prather and Rachel Reilly, and other houseguests, including Azah Awasum, Hannah Chaddha, Derek Frazier, Frankie Grande, Tiffany Mitchell, Janelle Pierzina, Danielle Reyes, Kaysar Ridha, Jeff Schroeder and Brendon Villegas. The special looks at the most notable BIG BROTHER highlights over the years, including the showmances, biggest feuds and rivalries, shocking twists, historic houseguests and groundbreaking moments in reality TV history. Viewers will get behind-the-scenes details, house secrets and a look at the most unforgettable moments in BIG BROTHER history. At the end of the ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT special viewers will get to see what season 25 is going to look like with an exclusive sneak peek of the BIG BROTHER house, and they just might be able to spot some clues about this summer’s big twist. ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is a multiplatform entertainment news brand, with a cross-screen portfolio that includes the #1 entertainment newsmagazine on television with nearly 4 million viewers daily, and a top entertainment news network online, delivering more than 190 million video views per month. ETonline.com averages 20 million monthly unique visitors in the U.S. per comScore, while ET’s social audience reaches more than 70 million U.S. users monthly. Produced and distributed by CBS Media Ventures, ENTERTAINMENT TONIGHT is hosted by Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner with Rachel Smith, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo and Will Marfuggi as correspondents. Erin Johnson serves as executive producer with Whitney Wallace and Leslie Kawaguchi as co-executive producers. BIG BROTHER is produced by Fly On The Wall Entertainment in association with Endemol Shine North America. Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan serve as executive producers.”

CBS released a preview for the event. Check that out below.

