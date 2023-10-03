Black Cake: Hulu Sets Premiere Date for Murder Mystery Family Drama Series (Watch)

Black Cake is coming soon to Hulu. The streaming service announced the premiere date for the new series with the release of a trailer. Eight episodes were produced for the series.

Starring Mia Isaac, Adrienne Warren, Chipo Chung, Ashley Thomas, Lashay Anderson, Faith Alabi, and Glynn Turman, the Hulu series is based on the novel by Charmaine Wilkerson.

The family drama follows a woman’s life from her arrival in the US until her death in the present day. After her death, her children learn more about their mother than expected. Ahmed Eljah, Simon Wan, and Sonita Henry have recurring roles in the series.

Black Cake arrives on November 1. The trailer teasing the new series is below.

What do you think? Are you planning to check out this new series on Hulu next month?