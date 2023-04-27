Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Five; Most of CBS Series Cast Reduced to Recurring for 2023-24

CBS is shaking things up with Bob ♥ Abishola. Most of the 13-person cast has been demoted to recurring for the upcoming fifth season. Stars Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku have retained their series regular status and are expected to appear in every episode.

Meanwhile, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, Anthony Okungbowa, and Saidah Arrika Ekulona will appear in as few as five episodes each.

Deadline noted that the comedy series will have just 13 episodes in its fifth season. The comedy was renewed back in January by CBS for the 2023-24 broadcast season.

The following was revealed about the move to demote the majority of the cast:

I hear the cast members of the multi-camera sitcom, produced by Warner Bros. TV, were notified this week that only Gardell and Olowofoyeku’s series-regular options for next season will be exercised. The rest were offered to continue as recurring with a five-episode guarantee. While reducing episodic guarantees — the number of episodic fees per season to which each series regular is entitled — is becoming more common amid industrywide belt-tightening, downgrading the entire cast besides the two leads to recurring is the most dramatic talent cost-reduction move yet and a possible indication of what’s to come as linear ratings continue to slide and the networks’ push to cut license fees continues to grow. As Bob ♥ Abishola actors are switching from series regular to recurring, the studio is waving exclusivity, so they can take on other TV jobs while being asked to notify producers of their availability so the writers can write the scripts accordingly.

A premiere date for Bob ♥ Abishola season five will be announced later.

What do you think? Are you surprised that CBS made this move? Will you still watch season five of the comedy series?