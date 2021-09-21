Bob ♥ Abishola: Season Four? Has the CBS Comedy Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Vulture Watch

Are wedding bells in their future? Has the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season on CBS? The television vulture is watching all the latest cancellation and renewal news, so this page is the place to track the status of Bob ♥ Abishola, season four. Bookmark it, or subscribe for the latest updates. Remember, the television vulture is watching your shows. Are you?



What’s This TV Show About?

Airing on the CBS television network, Bob ♥ Abishola (read as “Bob Hearts Abishola”) stars Billy Gardell, Folake Olowofoyeku, Christine Ebersole, Matt Jones, Maribeth Monroe, Vernee Watson, Shola Adewusi, Barry Shabaka Henley, Travis Wolfe Jr, Gina Yashere, Bayo Akinfemi, and Anthony Okungbowa. As the story begins, Bob (Gardell) is the owner of a very successful compression sock factory in Detroit and runs the business with his mother (Ebersole), his sister (Monroe), and his younger brother (Jones). The stress of the job lands Bob in the hospital with a heart attack and he falls in love with his cardiac nurse, Abishola (Olowofoyeku), an immigrant from Nigeria. She came to America with her young son (Wolf Jr.) and they live with her Auntie Olu (Adewusi) and Uncle Tunde (Henley). Despite their very different backgrounds and her initial lack of interest, Bob is determined to win Abishola’s heart.



Season Three Ratings

The third season of Bob ♥ Abishola averages a 0.54 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 5.43 million viewers in the live+same day ratings (includes all DVR playback through 3:00 AM). Compared to season two, that’s down by 13% in the demo and up by 5% in viewership. While these numbers don’t include further delayed or streaming viewing, they are a very good indicator of how a show is performing, especially when compared to others on the same channel. There can be other economic factors involved in a show’s fate, but the higher-rated series are usually renewed and the lower-rated ones are cancelled. Find out how Bob ♥ Abishola stacks up against other CBS TV shows.



O F F I C I A L S T A T U S

As of September 21, 2021, Bob ♥ Abishola has not been cancelled or renewed for a fourth season. Stay tuned for further updates.

Sign up for our FREE email alerts.

Want to automatically receive updates about this TV show?

Telly’s Take

Will CBS cancel or renew Bob ♥ Abishola for season four? This sitcom is one of the network’s top-rated sitcoms so I’m confident that it will be renewed? I’ll update this page with breaking developments. Subscribe for free alerts on Bob ♥ Abishola cancellation or renewal news.



Bob ♥ Abishola Cancellation & Renewal Related Links

TV show ratings are still important. Follow Bob ♥ Abishola‘s weekly ups and downs.

How do this show’s ratings compare to other channels’ TV shows?

Check out our lists of already cancelled and ended TV shows.

What do you think? Do you hope that the Bob ♥ Abishola TV show will be renewed for a fourth season? How would you feel if CBS cancelled this TV series, instead?