Bosch: Legacy: Amazon Freevee Previews Spin-Off Series (Watch)

Bosch: Legacy is coming soon to the small screen. The spin-off series will air on Amazon Freevee, the new name for the free IMDb TV streaming service. Starring Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers, Stephen A. Chang, Denise Sanchez, Kate Burton, Jai Rodriguez, and Michael Rose, the series is a spin-off of Bosch, which ran for seven seasons on Prime Video. The streaming service has released a trailer for the new series.

Amazon Freevee revealed the following about the new series:

“Today, the highly anticipated spinoff series Bosch: Legacy released an extended trailer for its upcoming first season. Bosch: Legacy is the first Original series to debut under Amazon Freevee, the new name for IMDb TV beginning April 27.

In the new trailer, fans get a closer look at how Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) and Money Chandler’s (Mimi Rogers) relationship has evolved as they both begin new chapters following the Carl Rogers case that shifted the dynamic of all their lives. The first four episodes of the series will be available beginning May 6, with two new episodes available each Friday through May 27.

Additionally, starting April 22, all seven seasons of the Prime Video Original Bosch will be available to watch on Amazon’s free streaming service. A Bosch FAST channel will also launch on April 22, allowing fans to continuously enjoy the program in an experience similar to broadcast television. The Bosch channel will join more than 60 other FAST channels on the service including thematically programmed ones such as popular movies and TV shows, comedy hits, and animated favorites, and recently added channels for Judy Justice, Forensic Files, and Unsolved Mysteries.

“With meaningful storytelling and distinctive characters, Bosch: Legacy is the ideal first Original to debut under our new brand,” said Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming for Freevee. “We look forward to sharing this new chapter with fans, and are thrilled to provide both loyal and new viewers the ability to watch all seven seasons of Bosch, available for free for the first time, both on demand and as a FAST channel on Amazon Freevee.”

Loosely based on the novel The Wrong Side of Goodbye from acclaimed author Michael Connelly, and a spinoff of the longest-running Prime Video Original Bosch, the first season of Bosch: Legacy follows former LAPD detective Harry Bosch as he begins a new chapter as a private investigator. His first job calls him to the estate of ailing billionaire Whitney Vance, where Bosch is tasked with finding Vance’s only potential heir. Along the way, Bosch finds himself clashing with powerful figures who have a vested interest in the heir not being found. Researching the family tree, Bosch uncovers shocking revelations that span generations, all while billions of dollars remain on the line. Without the badge and a preference for old-school tactics, Bosch finds an invaluable resource in Maurice “Mo” Bassi (Stephen A. Chang, Captain Marvel), a tech-forward gadget whiz who shares Bosch’s commitment to justice and fondness for smooth jazz.

Honey “Money” Chandler, reeling from the mistrial of Carl Rogers, is determined to bring Rogers to justice. In an unlikely alliance, Chandler and Bosch team up to conquer Rogers. But he has a long list of enemies, including the Russian Bratva, who are growing impatient on a promise Rogers made them.

Following in her father’s footsteps, Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz), a rookie patrol officer with the LAPD, is paired with Reina Vasquez (Denise Sanchez, The Good Place), a no-nonsense, hard-charging training officer. As Maddie patrols the streets of Los Angeles, she grapples with what kind of cop she wants to be. Her father – who continues to live by the code that everybody counts, or nobody counts – believes the issue is clear: Being a cop is either a mission or just a job.”