Chad Powers: Hulu Orders College Football Comedy Series Based on Eli Manning Skit (Watch)

Chad Powers is headed to Hulu. The comedy series is inspired by ESPN+ shorts featuring Eli Manning. Glen Powell is co-creating, co-writing, executive producing, and starring in the series.

Hulu revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Hulu today announced the series order for half-hour comedy “Chad Powers,” from co-creators and executive producers Glen Powell and Michael Waldron. Eli Manning serves as executive producer along with Omaha Productions’ Peyton Manning, Jamie Horowitz, Ben Brown and ESPN. Waldron and Adam Fasullo are producing for Anomaly Pictures. The series stars Powell, who is also co-creating, co-writing and executive producing under his production co-banner Barnstorm Productions. It hails from 20th Television. When bad behavior nukes hotshot QB Russ Holliday’s college career, he disguises himself and walks onto a struggling Southern football team as the talented, affable Chad Powers. Based on the sketch produced by NFL Films and Omaha Productions that aired on ESPN+ as part of the Eli’s Places series, the half-hour comedy from 20th Televison will stream on Hulu. Powell and Waldron co-wrote the pilot. Said Powell and Waldron: “We’re both diehard college football fans. When we saw Eli as Chad Powers, we knew that was the way into a big, fun story about this world. We’re excited to be part of this team, and can’t wait to get Chad in the game. Think fast, run fast.” “The love for Chad Powers has surprised me in spectacular ways,” said Eli Manning. “I played 16 years in the NFL, but now when I’m in a restaurant or walking through an airport, it’s not uncommon for fans to scream, ‘Hey Chad!’ I’m so excited to team up with my friends Glen Powell, Michael Waldron and Omaha Productions to continue to tell the Chad Powers story and see what he does next.”

One of the previous ESPN+ shorts featuring Eli as Chad Powers is below. The premiere date and additional details for the series will be announced later.

