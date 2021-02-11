Close Enough: Seasons Three & Four; HBO Max Series Renewed Ahead of Season Two Premiere (Video)

Season two of Close Enough hasn’t premiered yet, but seasons three and four have already been ordered by HBO Max. The voices of J. G. Quintel, Gabrielle Walsh, Jason Mantzoukas, Kimiko Glenn, Jessica DiCicco, James Adomian, and Danielle Brooks are featured in this animated series which follows the lives of a couple, their five-year-old daughter, and the diverse group of people who live around their duplex in Los Angeles.

HBO Max revealed more about the second season of Close Enough in a press release.

“Season two has Josh, Emily and the gang continuing to navigate adulthood while contending with haunted couches, bulbous horses, time-travelling whiskeys, and a literal houseguest from hell — all in their very own apartment. Cast includes JG Quintel (Josh), Gabrielle Walsh (Emily), Jason Mantzoukas (Alex), Kimiko Glenn (Bridgette), Jessica DiCicco (Candice), Danielle Brooks (Pearle), James Adomian (Randy). Season 2 guest stars include Rachel Bloom, Heidi Gardner, Keith David, Cheri Oteri, Kevin Michael Richardson, Kate Micucci, David Koechner, Vanessa Marshall, Wendie Malick, Kate Berlant, and Michaela Watkins.”

Season two of Close Enough arrives on February 25. Check out a trailer and poster for the new season below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of the Close Enough TV Show on HBO Max? Are you excited to have the series around through season four?