Cribs: MTV Revives Celebrity Reality Series (Watch)

Cribs is returning to the small screen. MTV is reviving the reality series which takes viewers into celebrity homes to show off how they live when they aren’t on set and on the screen. The cable network has shared a teaser for the revival which arrives next month.

MTV shared more about the return of the series in a press release.

“MTV today announced that its seminal series Cribs will make its return on Wednesday, August 11 at 9:30PM ET/PT, more than 20 years since its debut. The pop culture phenomenon that revolutionized the celebrity home tour genre will invite viewers for a peek into the everyday – and unexpected – lifestyles and rituals of their favorite personalities and families as they welcome us into their homes for a one-of-a-kind exclusive tour. Each intimate 30-minute episode will take viewers beyond security gates to hang out for an up-close-and-personal look, dropping even more legendary moments like never before. “Cribs didn’t simply introduce the celebreality genre, it created a blueprint for how we engage on social media,” said Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer, MTV Entertainment Group. “We are thrilled to usher in a new era of this iconic franchise for audiences around the world.” Homes to be featured include: · Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross

· Big Sean

· Christian Siriano

· Johnny Weir

· JoJo Siwa

· Jordyn Woods

· Kathy Griffin

· Marsai Martin

· Martha Stewart

· Nick Young

· Nico Tortorella

· Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi

· Rick Ross

· Ryan Lochte

· Scott Disick

· Tia Mowry

· Tinashe

· TJ Lavin · and more… Outside of the U.S., MTV is premiering season two of the international edition of MTV Cribs series across its linear channels. Airing in two parts beginning on August 2nd, the new season will feature the homes of fan favorite stars in the UK and beyond including Kenya Moore, Tyson Fury, The Sharp Twins, Johnny Orlando, Jason Oppenheim, Todrick Hall and more. Select seasons of MTV’s Cribs are now available on MTV.com and Paramount+. For even more Cribs, follow us on Instagram, Facebook and TikTok and use #MTVCribs to join the conversation.”

Check out the trailer for Cribs’ revival below.

What do you think? Are you a fan of Cribs? Do you plan to watch the revival on MTV next month?