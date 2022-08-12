Dangerous Liaisons: Starz Reveals Premiere Date for Classic Novel Adaptation (Watch)

Dangerous Liaisons is coming soon to Starz. The cable network has announced a premiere date and released a trailer for the historical drama, which is a prequel to the classic novel. The series stars Alice Englert, Nicholas Denton, Kosar Ali, Carice Van Houten, Hilton Pelser, Fisayo Akinade, Michael McElhatton, Nathanael Saleh, Colette Dalal Tchantcho, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, and Tom Wlaschiha, and eight episodes are planned.

Starz revealed more about the new series in a press release.

“STARZ sets a November 6th premiere date for its new drama series “Dangerous Liaisons” and reveals a teaser and first look images of the beautifully reimagined take on the 18th century novel of the same name, it was announced today from its 2022 Summer Television Critics Association presentation. “Dangerous Liaisons” tells the classic, epic story of Merteuil and Valmont in a fresh way, showing how they began as young lovers in the slums of Paris and rose to the heights of French aristocracy through a series of schemes, manipulations and betrayals, eternally oscillating between love and war. New episodes will be available weekly on Sundays at midnight on the STARZ app, all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms and internationally on the STARZPLAY premium streaming platform across its complete footprint in Europe, Latin America and Japan. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on November 6th in the U.S. and Canada. Subsequent episodes will air linearly on **Sundays at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada, beginning November 13. ** “Dangerous Liaisons” is a bold prelude of Laclos’ classic 18th century novel focusing on the origin story of how his iconic characters, the Marquise de Merteuil and the Vicomte de Valmont, met as passionate young lovers in Paris on the eve of the revolution. This modern take on a classic story takes audiences through wonder and terror, beauty and degradation, seduction and deception in pre-revolutionary Paris. Driven to right the wrongs of their past, the young couple’s survival depends on their skills of seduction and manipulation of not only the French nobility but of each other. Alice Englert and Nicholas Denton portray the notorious lovers: Camille who is taken in by the current Marquise de Merteuil (played by Lesley Manville) navigates her own path in a world of men, using the power of secrets to take back control, and Valmont who will stop at nothing to regain his title that was recently taken from him. Their on-again off-again love story is the heart of the series. It’s not love… it’s war.”

Check out the preview for Dangerous Liaisons below.

