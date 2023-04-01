Dead Ringers: Prime Video Teases Drama Starring Rachel Weisz in a Dual Role (Watch)

Dead Ringers is coming to Prime Video next month, and the streaming service released a trailer teasing the series starring Rachel Weisz. In the drama, the actress plays twin sisters who will do whatever it takes, no matter the cost. The series is a retelling of a popular 1988 film by David Cronenberg.

Britne Oldford, Poppy Liu, Michael Chernus, Jennifer Ehle, and Emily Meade also star in the series which will have six episodes released on April 21st.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“Prime Video released the official trailer for the highly anticipated psychological thriller Dead Ringers. A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 classic film, Dead Ringers is a limited series starring Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead role of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes – including pushing the boundaries on medical ethics – in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront. All six episodes premiere April 21 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Rachel Weisz also serves as an executive producer for the limited series, which is created, written, and executive produced by Emmy-nominated writer and playwright Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession, The Wonder). The series’ ensemble cast includes Britne Oldford (The Umbrella Academy, American Horror Story: Asylum) as Genevieve, Poppy Liu (Hacks, Better Call Saul) as Greta, Michael Chernus (Severance, Orange Is the New Black) as Tom, Jennifer Ehle (Zero Dark Thirty, Saint Maud) as Rebecca, and Emily Meade (The Deuce, The Leftovers) as Susan. Filmmaker Sean Durkin (Martha Marcy May Marlene, The Nest, The Iron Claw) directed the first two episodes and co-directed the last episode of the series. Durkin also serves as an executive producer. The directing team also includes Karyn Kusama (Jennifer’s Body, Girlfight), Karena Evans (P-Valley, Snowfall), and Lauren Wolkstein (A Friend of the Family, Y: The Last Man). Dead Ringers is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Annapurna Television. Alice Birch, who is the series showrunner, serves as an executive producer alongside Rachel Weisz for Astral Projection, Stacy O’Neil, Sue Naegle, and Sean Durkin. Ali Krug is the executive producer for Annapurna Television. Erica Kay, Anne Carey, and Polly Stokes also serve as executive producers. James G. Robinson, David Robinson, and Barbara Wall executive produced for Morgan Creek.”

Check out the trailer and new key art for Dead Ringers below.

