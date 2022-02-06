Dear…: Season Two; Apple TV+ Teases Return of Inspirational Series (Watch)

Dear… is returning for a second season on Apple TV+. The inspirational series will feature a new group of leaders, athletes, and performers as they read letters from their fans about how their lives were changed by the celebrity’s work. The new episodes will feature André Leon Talley, Viola Davis, Malala Yousafzai, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, Billy Porter, Sandra Oh, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and Laird Hamilton.

Apple TV+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

Apple TV+ today debuts the trailer for the second season of its inspiring and acclaimed unscripted series Dear… , from Emmy and Peabody Award-winner R.J. Cutler. Featuring a new roster of icons, their illuminating stories and the lives of those they have impacted, the series will premiere globally on Friday, March 4. The new season comes on the heels of Cutler’s global smash hit documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry,” which received four Emmy nominations and recently made the Best Documentary Feature shortlist for this year’s Academy Awards. The second season of Dear… will spotlight internationally recognized leaders, entertainers and athletes and how they have shaped culture and society through a collection of intimate letters from their fans. By reading these letters, each influential figure learns how they have unknowingly impacted others and gain new insight into how their work has made a unique contribution to the global community. The new season features an episode with the late André Leon Talley, the former Vogue creative director and journalist, who previously collaborated with Cutler on the acclaimed documentary “The September Issue.” Additional conversations to premiere throughout the new season include:

· Academy, Emmy and Tony Award-winning actress and producer Viola Davis

· Women’s rights activist and youngest Nobel laureate, and producer Malala Yousafzai

· Two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, New York Times Best-Selling author, and activist Jane Fonda

· Academy Award-nominated and Emmy, BAFTA and Peabody Award-winning filmmaker Ava DuVernay

· Emmy, Tony and Grammy Award-winning actor and singer Billy Porter

· SAG Award winner and Emmy Award nominated actress Sandra Oh

· Renowned Waterman Laird Hamilton

· The NBA’s All-Time Leading Scorer & Presidential Medal of Freedom Recipient Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Inspired by Apple’s groundbreaking “Dear Apple” spots, “Dear… ” takes an inventive and cinematic approach to these biographies. The complete first season of “Dear… ” featuring Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird, and more, is now streaming on Apple TV+. The docuseries is executive produced by Cutler alongside Jane Cha Cutler, Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, and Donny Jackson. Matador Content, a Boat Rocker Company, produces the series for Apple.

Check out a preview for Dear… season two below.

