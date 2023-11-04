Echo: Marvel Series Gets Disney+ and Hulu Premiere Date with a Mature Audience Rating (Watch)

Echo is coming soon to Disney+ and Hulu. The streaming services have announced a premiere date for the new Marvel series, which will air on both services simultaneously.

Starring Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D’Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, and Graham Greene, the series follows Maya Lopez (Cox) who first appeared on the Hawkeye series.

The superhero series was initially set to arrive in November, but it was delayed due to the recent strikes in Hollywood. The series will now arrive in its entirety on January 10, 2024.

Disney+ revealed more about the upcoming series in a press release.

“No bad deed goes unpunished on Jan. 10, 2024, when Marvel Studios’ “Echo” launches on Disney+ and Hulu. Check out the all-new trailer and poster revealed this morning. The five-episode streaming event spotlights Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox) as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk’s (Vincent D’Onofrio) criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy. All five episodes will stream on Jan. 10 on both platforms. They’ll be available on Hulu until April 9. This marks the first Marvel Studios series to drop all entirely bingeable episodes at once. “Echo” also stars Chaske Spencer (“Wild Indian,” “The English”), Graham Greene (“1883,” “Goliath”), Tantoo Cardinal (“Killers of the Flower Moon,” “Stumptown”), Devery Jacobs (FX’s “Reservation Dogs,” “American Gods”), Zahn McClarnon (“Dark Winds,” FX’s “Reservation Dogs”), Cody Lightning (“Hey, Viktor!” “Four Sheets to the Wind”) and Vincent D’Onofrio (“Hawkeye,” “Godfather of Harlem”). Episodes of the series are directed by Sydney Freeland (Navajo) and Catriona McKenzie (Gunaikurnai). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Stephen Broussard, Louis D’Esposito, Brad Winderbaum, Victoria Alonso, Richie Palmer, Jason Gavin (Blackfeet), Marion Dayre and Sydney Freeland. Co-executive producers are Jennifer L. Booth and Amy Rardin.”

The trailer and new poster for Echo are below.

What do you think? Are you excited to see this new Marvel series in January?