Friday TV Ratings: 20/20, Happy’s Place, Masters of Illusion, Fire Country, NCAA Basketball

20/20 TV show on ABC: canceled or renewed?

Friday, January 30, 2025, ratingsNew episodes: Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, 20/20, Masters of Illusion, Happy’s Place, Stumble, and Dateline NBC. Special: Inside The 68th Annual Grammy Awards.  Sports: NCAA Basketball: Michigan Wolverines at Michigan State Spartans.  Reruns: Sheriff Country, Boston Blue, Fire Country, and Penn & Teller: Fool Us.

The percentages represent the change since the previous original episode. (Percentages aren’t given for reruns or specials.) To see past ratings for a particular show, click the show’s link. The show pages are updated with the final daily ratings when they become available. Those pages include season averages to date.

